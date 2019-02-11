The Department of Health says almost 4 out of 5 of those who died were not vaccinated for measles

Published 12:00 PM, February 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health DOH) said Monday, February 11, that the outbreak of measles sweeping across the country has caused at least 70 deaths with majority of the fatalities coming from Calabarzon

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told reporters that the DOH Epidemiology Bureau recorded 4,302 cases of measles from January 1 to February 9 this year. This is an increase of 122% from the same period last year, when there were 1,935 cases and 18 deaths due to measles.

According to Duque, one of the main reasons behind the measles outbreak was the hesitation of parents to have their children vaccinated. In the wake of the Dengvaxia controversy, immunizaiton rates plummeted as parents refused to vaccinate their children, fearing this would harm them.

Duque appealed to the public to avail of free vaccination in public health centers as these were “long proven to be effective.”

Data from the DOH’s epidemiology bureau revealed that of the 70 recorded deaths due to measles, 79% were not vaccinated. Majority of those who died were at least one month old to 31 years old.

Regions with the highest number of measles cases were the following:

Metro Manila: 1,296 cases, 18 deaths

Calabarzon: 1,086 cases, 25 deaths

Central Luzon: 481 cases, 3 deaths

Western Visayas: 212 cases, 4 deaths

Northern Mindanao: 189 cases, 5 deaths

Aside from this, Eastern Visayas, Mimarooa, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, and Bicol were also under DOH watch as measles cases were increasing in the regions as of February 9.

The DOH earlier declared an outbreak in Metro Manila and expanded its coverage to other areas in Luzon, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas. – Rappler.com