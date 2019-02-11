The uniformed personnel only need to present a valid ID as proof of active service

Published 2:20 PM, February 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Active-duty personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will now be able to get a 20% discount on bus fares.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the fare discount can be used for both city and provincial public utility buses, effective Monday, February 11.

The uniformed personnel only need to present a valid ID as proof of active service.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Martin Delgra III signed a memorandum of agreement for the fare discount on Monday, with AFP chief General Benjamin Madrigal Jr, PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde, PCG commandant Admiral Elson Hermogino, and bus operators.

"In line with [President Rodrigo Duterte's] directive, this is our way of giving back to our soldiers, policemen, and Coast Guard servicemen who secure our nation and protect the Filipino people. We owe the peace and order and national security of our country to their inspiring service," Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade was quoted as saying in the statement.

The DOTr said the bus fare discount will "remain effective indefinitely" and will be reviewed one year later. – Rappler.com