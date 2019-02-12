The Bureau of Customs discovers 13 kilograms of shabu stuffed inside car mufflers shipped from the U.S.

Published 4:48 PM, February 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs has intercepted an estimated P90 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine) hidden in a car parts shipment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the BOC announced on Tuesday, February 12.

The BOC said it discovered 13.1 kilograms of shabu in a shipment labeled as parts of car mufflers – sets of tubes designed to limit sounds escaping a car's engine – on January 26.

The agency said that when a Customs NAIA examiner opened the shipping containers, he saw the machine parts as declared, but they were each stuffed with plastic-packed shabu.

The BOC said the delivery came from West Covina, California, in the United States and arrived at the DHL Warehouse with the airway bill number 4223900144.

The BOC turned over the illegal drugs to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Tuesday.

This marks the second big seizure of shabu from the US in 2019. In January, authorities busted a series of shipments from the US with P148.43 million worth of shabu, ecstasy, and marijuana from items "declared" as canned goods and clothes. – Rappler.com