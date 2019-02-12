Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo will assume his duties as local chief executive after posting bail, says the Commission on Elections in Bicol

Published 5:49 PM, February 12, 2019

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – A Legazpi City court on Tuesday, February 12, granted bail to Daraga Mayor Carlywn Baldo.

Legazpi City Regional Trial Court Branch 10 Presiding Judge Theresa G. San Juan Loquillano granted Baldo’s motion for bail Tuesday afternoon.

Baldo, the alleged mastermind behind the killing of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe, was arrested on January 22 for alleged illegal possession of firearms.

Maria Juana Valeza, Commission on Elections Bicol regional director, said that Baldo will assume his post as Daraga mayor after posting bail.

The Comelec had earier designated Vice Mayor Victor Perete as acting mayor following the arrest of Baldo.

Baldo is running for reelection in May, fighting against Gertie Duran-Batocabe who took her slain husband's place in the mayoralty race, and Perete. – Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler.com