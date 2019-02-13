Immigration authorities arrest and detain 23-year-old Zhang Jiale for purposes of deporting an ‘undesirable alien’

Published 11:26 AM, February 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Wednesday, February 13, that it has arrested and detained the 23-year-old Chinese student who threw her cup of taho at a police officer at the Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3) last Saturday.

Immigration intelligence officers arrested Zhang Jiale Tuesday night by virtue of a Mission Order by Commissioner Jaime Morente, BI Spokesperson Dana Sandoval said on Wednesday.

Zhang is detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig.

Sandoval said Zhang is being held in custody for violating Section 37 (a)(7) of the Immigration Act, which has also subjected the student to a deportation case.

The said provision says that an alien who violates the condition of her stay – or an undesirable alien - “shall be arrested upon the warrant of the Commissioner of Immigration.”

The same provision says the arrest is for the purpose of deporting the alien.

“She has a pending deportation case already,” Sandoval said, adding that the incident with the cop “showed her disrespect towards persons of authority, which in turn shows her disrespect to the country.”

The Philippine National Police has also filed assault charges against Zhang.

Sandoval said that if the BI finds cause to deport Zhang, they will first wait for the resolution of the assault charges by the local prosecutors or courts “before implementing the deportation.”

Zhang was apprehended before entering the trains on Saturday by Police Officer 1 William Cristobal who was enforcing the transportation department's 'no liquids' policy at the MRT3. Zhang responded by throwing her cup of soybean curd drink at the policeman. – Rappler.com