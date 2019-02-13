Kennon Road will be open to light vehicles going up to Baguio City from February 14 to 18, and from February 22 to March 4

Published 5:40 PM, February 13, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – This Valentine’s Day, the shortest route towards Baguio City will finally be open to motorists after 8 months.

Kennon Road will be open to light vehicles from 6 am Thursday, February 14, to 6 pm February 18, during the homecoming of the Philippine Military Academy.

It will also be open to traffic from 6 am on February 22, to 6 am on March 4, for the grand parades of the Panagbenga Flower Festival.

This will only be for light vehicles weighing 5 tons or less going up to Baguio City, according to DPWH-Cordillera spokesperson Juliet Abon.

Motorists are still expected to go down through Marcos Highway and Naguilian Road.

Only locals staying in the Kennon area are allowed to go down provided they submit their plate numbers to their barangay officials so they can be exempted from the ban.

Minimum repairs will still go on during the opening, particularly in Camp 6, Abon said.

Kennon Road had been closed to traffic since June 2018, after a series of landslides hit Northern Luzon.

From March 6 to March 10, the Tuba town of Benguet will hold the first-ever Kennon Road Festival.

There will be a “Prayer for the Road” to start the festival including the commemorative canao. The Kennon Road Festival photo contest will also start on March 6.

On March 7, the musical play “The Making of Kennon Road” will have its premiere while a historical collection of photos will be exhibited at Camp 3 Open Gym.

Spelunking and rappelling at Aran Cave will be opened on March 8 and 9. The 5-Km Kennon color fun run will also start on Camp 3 up to the tollgate at Camp 6. The Makedsang Trail Run on March 10 will start at Ansagan in Camp 1.

The Kennon Enduro Race Challenge and the Battle of the Bands, both at Twin Peaks, will also be held on March 10. – Rappler.com