Ateneo de Manila University president Father Ramon Jose Villarin and De La Salle Philippines president Brother Armin Luistro issue statements of support

Published 4:30 AM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – University leaders and student groups slammed the arrest of Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa on Wednesday night, February 13, saying schools must defend the truth and press freedom.

Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) president Father Ramon Jose Villarin and De La Salle Philippines president Brother Armin Luistro urged the universities’ communities to speak out and defend democracy.

“The University shares Maria’s challenge to shine the light on power and be brave in witnessing to the truth. Veritas liberabit vos (The truth will set you free),” Villarin said.

“Lies and false promises of unbridled power, when met with silence, will only make us a nation of slaves,” he added.

Luistro urged Lasallians to “vote with their feet” in the upcoming 2019 elections and make their voices heard to defend press freedom.

Ressa was arrested in connection with a cyber libel case filed by the justice department.

Around 5 pm on Wednesday, officers from the National Bureau of Investigation clad in civilian clothes went to the Rappler headquarters to serve the warrant of arrest. (READ: Rappler statement on Maria Ressa’s arrest: ‘We will continue to tell the truth’)

The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Student Council and ADMU publication The Guidon denounced the arrest, saying students will continue to hold the line with Ressa and Rappler.

Below are the statements of support from various schools:

Brother Armin Luistro FSC, president of De La Salle Philippines

“Let’s give our all out support as Lasallians to Rappler. Let’s defend press freedom. Let’s make our voices heard. Let’s vote with our feet and stand with Maria Ressa!”

Father Jose Ramon Villarin SJ, president of Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU)

In my statement of 13 October 2017, I had occasion to “call on everyone in the community to defend our democratic institutions” and to state that “[t]his call to defend our democratic institutions is not even a matter of political partisanship or persuasion. It is a call that is borne out of our conviction about what is right and just and truly democratic.”

While such pronouncements then pertained to government institutions in particular, the same should be said with regard to freedom of speech, of expression and of the press. No less than the Philippine Constitution recognizes “the vital role of communication and information in nation-building” (Constitution, Art. II. Sec. 24) and “the freedom of speech, of expression, or of the press” (Constitution, Art. III, Sec. 4).

There are several rights and freedoms necessary for a democratic society to function. The right to life, the right to due process, the sweet freedoms of speech and of the press - all of these were once considered sacred, inviolable. But as of late these have been called into question; mocked, attacked, degraded.

Rappler, and its brave leader Maria Ressa, have consistently held the line against the erosion of these liberties. It is journalists like her who keep us all informed about the state of our nation, covering different areas of our national life, contributing immeasurably to the wealth and value of our country. Too often these days, it is they who wage daily battles against fake news, expose corruption and bring to light illegal practices and wrongdoing by those who lead us.

We all say we want the truth. It is easy to say we want the whole truth, but we easily forget how difficult it is to find and convey the truth and we do little to defend those of us who put their careers, reputations and lives on the line to give us truth.

Thus, the University expresses alarm over both, on the one hand, the filing of tax evasion charges against Rappler and the concomitant process of the need to arrest her (without prejudice to securing liberty through bail), and on the other, the filing of cyber libel charges against her and a researcher and their being actually arrested. The tax charge stems from a complicated legal theory that Rappler is not a news organization and is instead a dealer in securities. In turn, the cyber libel charge is for an article that was published before the passage of the law which punishes the act charged against them. Beyond the legal arguments is government’s troubling practice of silencing critics through the filing of questionable cases. The pattern of political persecution casts a chilling effect on legitimate opposition and criticism.

As a university, we are committed to using our resources as educators to make the truth come to light. As citizens, it is our obligation to defend the truth. In an atmosphere of fear and silence, we are obliged to speak when we see things which are not right, even if doing so can bring individuals and institutions to peril. Speaking truth can be daunting but the greater imperative is to stand our ground against those who sow fear when the truth is spoken.

In 2015, Maria Ressa was our Loyola Schools commencement speaker. She reminded our graduates that, “Power does corrupt, and the way we hold it accountable is to shine the light. We need to see the way things really work, the corrupted values that make wrong seem right… Do not accept the world you see today.”

“Do not accept the world you see today.” The University shares Maria’s challenge to shine the light on power and be brave in witnessing to the truth. Veritas liberabit vos. As God is our witness, we believe that the truth does lead to freedom. The lies and false promises of unbridled power, when met with silence, will only make us a nation of slaves.

UP Diliman Student Council

ADMU student publication 'The Guidon'

– Rappler.com