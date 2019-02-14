Human rights groups say the arrest of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa is consistent with the repeated threats not just against journalists but also legislators, lawyers, and activists, among others

Published 11:25 AM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Human rights groups slammed the arrest of Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa on Wednesday, February 13, over cyber libel charges.

Human Rights Watch, in a dispatch on Thursday, February 14, tagged Ressa's arrest as "part of a broader campaign by the Duterte administration to harass and silence critics not only in the media but in the legislature, the judiciary, civil society, and the Roman Catholic Church."

The attacks, the group added, "demand a global response."

"Governments concerned about the thousands killed in the 'drug war' and the media's ability to report on this and other abuses need to publicly demand Ressa's release and the dropping of all charges," HRW Asia Division's Carlos Conde said.

Ressa stayed the night at the National Bureau of Investigation after the Pasay City Regional Trial Court refused to process her bail. She was arrested after office hours on Wednesday at the Rappler office.

The case stemmed from a story published in May 2012 or 4 months before the law she allegedly violated was enacted. (READ: Despite NBI flip-flop, DOJ to indict Rappler for cyber libel)

In Defense of Human Rights and Dignity, meanwhile, said that the arrest mirrors the familiar style of a Marcos dictatorship.

"The same advances President Duterte’s centerpiece objective of obliterating our democratic institutions, particularly independent media," the group said. "Press freedom has always been the first target of a government that’s ushering in a despot."

Amnesty International (AI) Philippines also condemned the "trumped-up libel charge." It called for authorities to end the harassment and repeal the "repressive law."

"This is brazenly politically motivated, and consistent with the authorities' threats and repeated targeting of Ressa and her team," AI Philippines director Butch Olano said.

"In a country where justice takes years to obtain, we see the charges against her being railroaded and the law being used to relentlessly intimidate and harass journalists for doing their jobs as truth-tellers," he added.

For National Union of Peoples' Lawyers president Edre Olalia, the charges and eventual arrest are "essentially undisguised attacks on press freedom and speech."

"Let there be no doubt about it: whether you are a senator, nun, lawyer, activist, human rights defender, or peace advocate, you will be in the crosshairs of government's whole coercive apparatus if you dissent or criticize so good that they will make you look so bad," he said in a statement.

Aside from cyber libel, Ressa faces 5 tax cases and an alleged violation of the anti-dummy law. She posted bail twice in December 2018 – one at the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 265 and at the Court of Tax Appeals. (READ: 'Persecution by a bully government': Journalists, advocates slam arrest of Maria Ressa)

The charges against Ressa are not the only instances of harassment and intimidation against Rappler by the government. Its reporters and correspondents have also been barred from covering all presidential events across the country. (READ: TIMELINE: Malacañang's evolving statements on Rappler ban) – Rappler.com