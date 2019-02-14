The Rappler CEO and executive editor spent the night in NBI custody after a night court judge in Pasay refused to accommodate the posting of bail Wednesday

Published 12:03 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler CEO Maria Ressa posted bail of P100,000 before a Manila court on Thursday, February 14, for her to be released after spending the night in detention at the National Bureau of Investigation.

Ressa's lawyer JJ Disini went to the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) as soon as it opened Thursday morning to pay the bail set by Branch 46 Judge Rainelda Estacio Montesa.

Ressa was arrested past office hours on Wednesday, February 13, over one count of cyber libel.

Ressa arrived at the court at 11:30 am on Thursday to personally appear before Branch 46. Coincidentally, Branch 46 Judge Montesa was serving duty at a Las Piñas court.

Montesa's pairing judge, Branch 45 Judge Maria Teresa Abadilla, processed the bail.

Ressa had to spend the night detained at the NBI headquarters after a night court judge in Pasay refused to accommodate the posting of bail, citing jurisdiction issues.

Disini said Pasay Metropolitan Trial Court Executive Judge Allan Ariola "expressed concern" that he might not have jurisdiction as an MeTC judge, which is one level lower than an RTC which handles Ressa's case in Manila.

Manila's Judge Abadilla issued Ressa's release order a little past 12 pm Thursday. – Rappler.com