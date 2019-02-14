The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 management says that any bottled liquid more than 100 ml will still not be allowed inside train stations

Published 12:35 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) management announced on Thursday, February 14, that they are now allowing bottled liquids with a volume of 100 ml and below inside train stations.

"Ang bottled water, drinks, at iba pang uri ng likido tulad ng pabango, rubbing alcohol – isopropyl alcohol, ethyl alcohol – [and] hand sanitizers na 100 ml and below ang volume capacity ay pinapayagan na po sa loob ng istasyon at tren ng MRT3," the railway management said in a statement.

(Bottled water, drinks, and other liquid items such as perfume, rubbing alcohol – isopropyl alcohol, ethyl alcohol – and hand sanitizers that have a volume capacity of 100 ml and below are now allowed inside train stations and coaches of the MRT3.)

The management added that any bottled liquid more than 100 ml will still not be allowed inside.

They also reminded passengers to claim the items that were previously confiscated when they entered the train station. Passengers only have to show their ID to the station supervisor.

The police and the military are on heightened alert after bombs exploded at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu, last January 27. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the twin blasts. (READ: What we know so far: Jolo Cathedral bombing)

The MRT3 also received an alleged bomb threat in January.

These prompted the railway management to ban liquids, which could be used to create bombs. (READ: LIST: What liquids are allowed inside the MRT3?)

The ban will be lifted once the Philippine National Police advises it, the MRT3 said. – Rappler.com