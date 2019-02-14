Two temporary U-turn slots will be opened along Commonwealth Avenue for affected motorists

Published 6:06 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – High-volume Tandang Sora flyover in Quezon City will be closed starting February 23, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Thursday, February 13.

The flyover will be demolished, while the intersection will be closed for two years.

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said that starting February 23 at 11 pm, the 4-lane Tandang Sora flyover as well as the intersection along Commonwealth Avenue will be closed to traffic to give way to the construction of the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT7) train station.

The planned MRT7 Tandang Sora Station is among the 3 stations targeted by the Department of Transportation to be completed first to allow partial operations.

In the meantime, two temporary U-turn slots will be opened along Commonwealth Avenue for affected motorists – one across Microtel at UP Technohub and another across CW Home Depot.

Motorists are advised to take the following routes:

From Tandang Sora:

Turn right at Commonwealth Avenue, take U-turn slot near Microtel, and turn right to Katipunan Avenue to point of destination

From Katipunan Avenue:

Turn right at Commonwealth Avenue, take U-turn slot near CW Home Depot, and turn right to Tandang Sora to point of destination



Motorists may also opt to cross Commonwealth Avenue to Luzon Avenue, turning left to Congressional Avenue Extension to point of destination

Since more than 100,000 motorists will be affected, Garcia proposed the construction of an elevated U-turn slot to help decongest choke points.

"I have instructed Director Noemie [Recio] to visit the site and study where the elevated U-turn can be erected," Garcia said, referring the matter to the MMDA's Traffic Engineering Center.

"While waiting for the construction of the elevated U-turn slot, motorists have to use the temporary U-turn slot in the area," he added.

Garcia said the elevated U-turn, to be made of steel, can be completed within 3 months.

The 23-kilometer MRT7, which will run from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan, will have 14 train stations that will take 30 minutes to travel end-to-end.

It will be connected to the existing MRT Line 3 and Light Rail Transit Line 1 via a common station along EDSA.

But since the MRT7 faces legal issues over right-of-way acquisition, the DOTr earlier said its completion may be pushed back to 2021 instead of 2020. – Rappler.com