Published 6:21 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – One soldier was killed and 3 others were wounded in a firefight with the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group in Patikul, Sulu, on Thursday, February 14.

According to the military's Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) spokesman Colonel Gerry Besana, soldiers from the Philippine Army's 6th Special Forces Battalion began pursuing some 30 Abu Sayyaf members in Barangay Igasan at around 11:30 am.

The operations were still ongoing in the afternoon, said Westmincom commander Lieutenant General Arnel dela Vega in a statement.

"Ground units are also prepositioned to deliver fire support and block withdrawal routes of the militants," Dela Vega added.

"We will relentlessly pursue Abu Sayyaf fighters, weaken their will to fight, and crush groups propagating terrorism in Mindanao."

The military has pulled out the injured soldiers and brought them to the Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Hospital in provincial capital Jolo for treatment.

The offensive is part of the military's intensified operations against the Abu Sayyaf after President Rodrigo Duterte called for the group's destruction in the wake of the deadly Jolo Cathedral bombing. – Rappler.com