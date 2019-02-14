Cops surprise commuters with roses and offers to dance

Published 8:54 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For this year's Valentine's Day, the Philippine National Police (PNP) launched its own operation to win the hearts of Filipinos.

At the Cubao station of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3, cops from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) surprised commuters with roses and offers to dance, as a live police band played love ballads.

Despite the morning rush in the busy train station, commuters made the stop and joined the law enforcers.

In Mindanao, Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) policemen added an extra step to their checkpoint procedures: after the routine inspection, they handed roses to the women inside the vehicles.

The gimmicks are part of the police's effort at improving community relations – essential in building trust with the people they serve in order to prevent and even help in solving crimes in the future. It's also one of the rare times that cops could strip themselves of formalities and just have fun.