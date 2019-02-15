The Bureau of Customs seizes pistols, ammunition and ammunition magazines

Published 10:04 AM, February 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport confiscated Thursday, February 13, a cache of firearms and ammunition which entered the country illegally.

Customs estimated the seizure at around P500 million.

Seized at a warehouse in Pasay City were 8 pistols (Glock 19-9MM; Heckler & Koch P2000 V3 Pistol), 20 ammunition magazines and 266 live ammunitions.

These were bundled in two outbound packages from Taiwan which were declared as "Solar Panel" and "Tool Cart”.

The firearms and ammunition shipments were first spotted by BOC NAIA and confirmed through x-ray examination.

Customs said exporting of firearms and ammunition through fraudulent misdeclaration and without necessary permits violates provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and Republic Act 10591 or Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. – Rappler.com