Published 10:24 AM, February 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – An Ilocos Norte board member running for vice governor in the coming elections died in Laoag City on Friday, February 15.

Provincial Board Member Mariano Marcos II was found unconscious in the men’s room at the Laoag City International Airport on Friday night, February 15, according to Bombo Radyo Laoag.

He was 64.

Inquirer reported that Marcos was rushed to the Laoag City General Hospital but was declared dead past 9 pm. Various media reports said he died of an apparent heart attack.

The Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte posted about Marcos' death in its official Facebook page.

Marcos is the son of the late Pacifico Marcos, a brother of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos. He had also served as provincial board member for 3 terms, from 2004 to 2013. – Rappler.com