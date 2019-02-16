Hong Kong media says President Duterte was with his partner Honeylet Avanceña and their daughter Kitty

Published 10:49 PM, February 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte again made an unannounced Hong Kong trip on Saturday, February 16.

Hong Kong media reported that they spotted him in World Trade Center in the famous Causeway Bay area on Saturday night.

Exclusive photos and videos taken of him by Oriental Daily News show he was accompanied by his longtime partner Honeylet Avanceña and his former presidential aide Bong Go.

Oriental Daily News is a major news website in Hong Kong.

Go later on confirmed Duterte's trip.

"Totoo po na pumunta ng Hong Kong si Pagulong Duterte na kasama ang long-time partner nya na si Ma’am Honeylet Avanceña at anak nila na si Kitty para sa isang personal na biyahe," he said in a message to reporters.

(It is true that President Duterte went to Hong Kong with longtime partner Honeylet Avanceña and their daughter Kitty for a personal trip.)

Oriental Daily News' article says Duterte was seen boarding a car and heading to Wan Chai, one of Hong Kong's busiest shopping and commercial districts.

Duterte's trip means he has made two unannounced visits to Hong Kong in over 4 months. He was last seen there on October 6, 2018. Go had this to say about that trip then: "Kailangan ding magpahinga ng Pangulo (The President also has to rest)."

Photos of that earlier trip show Duterte windowshopping for clothes with his daughter Veronica, also in the Causeway Bay area.

He had gone to Hong Kong days after going to the hospital on October 3, a visit during which doctors took samples of a "growth" found inside his body.

This more recent visit comes days after Duterte denied having a "kidney transplant" on January 29, as floated by former senator Kit Tatad in a Manila Times column.

On February 1, Duterte skipped a Leyte event supposedly because he was "not feeling well."

Two days after, he took to Facebook Live to dispel rumors of his death. – Rappler.com