The Philippine National Police says the suspect is still at large

Published 5:35 PM, February 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A shooting incident took place on the southbound lane of EDSA Reliance on Sunday, February 17, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

According to the Mandaluyong City police, the incident occurred around 3:08 pm near the Victor R. Potenciano (VRP) Hospital.

In an earlier tweet, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said a van was spotted in the area. The police said victims were onboard a white Toyota Hi Ace with plate number NOS 361.

In an initial report, the police said 3 victims were wounded and were rushed to the VRP Hospital. The police said the victims were Ronnie Marqueta, Esmeralda Ignacio, and a certain Allan.

Cops said the suspect is still at large.

