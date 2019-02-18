Senator JV Ejercito's sports utility vehicle, which he fondly tweets as his 'lucky car', is among the vehicles destroyed in the blaze

Published 4:07 PM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The luxury sports utility vehicle of Senator JV Ejercito was among the cars razed during a fire at an auto repair shop in Barangay Wack-Wack, Mandaluyong on Monday morning, February 18.

The Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP) Mandaluyong said the blaze started at 11:35 am at Auto Plus shop located on Florida St. in Barangay Wack-Wack, Mandaluyong.

At 11:38 am, the BFP raised its alert on the blaze to second alarm.

It was learned that many cars were inside the shop during fire, including Ejercito's Toyota Sequoia.

“I feel sad, my car for the past 10 years, my Toyota Sequoia burned in the fire at Autoplus Car Center this morning,” he said in his tweet.

“Feeling sentimental because we’ve been through so many battles and it was my most reliable, not to mention ‘lucky’ car. Will be missing this car,” he added.

BFP Mandaluyong declared 'fire out' 12:38 pm.

Fire investigators are still probing what caused the blaze. – Rappler.com