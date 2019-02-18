Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte says ex-PCSO chief Manuel Morato and ex-Davao del Norte congressman Antonio Lagdameo maliciously wrote about a case already dismissed by the justice department

Published 6:27 PM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte filed a libel complaint against two former government officials over an article in a tabloid.

In her complaint, filed with the city fiscal's office on Monday, February 18, she said former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office chief Manuel Morato and former Davao del Norte congressman Antonio Lagdameo maliciously wrote a factually incorrect report about a case against her that the justice department had already dismissed.

The article titled "Joy Belmonte Swak sa Graft" was published on February 15, 2019, in Saksi: Mga Balitang Totoo Ngayon. – Rappler.com