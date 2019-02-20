The ceremony heralds the creation of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, the interim government of the newly-created Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Published 8:13 AM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The new Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will be getting its first leaders on Friday, February 22.

The region's officials will be sworn in by President Rodrigo Duterte in a ceremony at 3 pm in Malacañang, said the Palace on Thursday, February 21. The oath-taking will take place alongside the ceremonial confirmation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) plebiscite canvass results.

Once the appointees take their oath, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) will be deemed formed. The BTA is the interim government of the BARMM which will lead it until the region elects its leaders in 2022.

BTA officials

The Palace is yet to release the list of BTA appointees as of press time. While a list of MILF's 41 nominees circulated on social media, MILF leadership did not want to confirm the list.

MILF chairman Murad Ebrahim is set to be appointed BARMM's first Chief Minister. MILF peace implementing panel chairman Mohager Iqbal is also expected to be among the BTA appointees.

The BTA will have 80 members, 41 of which were nominated by the MILF. Leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) are also expected to be given seats in the BTA.

But the incumbent officials of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which the BARMM replaced, will automatically be included in the BTA. This increases the BTA's membership to 105, at least until the ARMM officials' terms end on June 30, 2019.

During the 3 years that it is in charge, the BTA will have both legislative and executive powers. The chief minister will exercise executive powers while other members of the BTA will exercise legislative powers.

The wider powers promised in the BOL will also be assumed by the BTA.

Among these are 55 powers, which include the administration of its own justice system, raising of funds, alteration of boundaries of municipalities and barangays, and development of culture and education, among others.

The BTA needs to come up with a transition plan, craft laws like the administrative, local government, and electoral codes, and organize the BARMM bureaucracy. – Rappler.com