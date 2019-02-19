This means British School Manila will no longer be shut down by the Department of Education

Published 3:29 PM, February 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the law recognizing British School Manila (BSM) as an international education institution.

Duterte signed Republic Act No 11218 on February 14 but copies of the law were given to reporters on Tuesday, February 19.

Section 1 of RA 11218 says BSM is “hereby declared and officially recognized as a British international education institution authorized to operate educational programs that primarily and principally adhere to universally accepted and recognized educational policies.”

Why is the recognition important for BSM? With the recognition provided by law, the Department of Education (DepEd) will no longer shutter BSM.

In March 2018, DepEd ruled that BSM operated illegally as an international school in the Philippines and that it would close down BSM if it failed to get the recognition by the end of school year 2018-2019. (READ: EXCLUSIVE: British School Manila faces possible closure – DepEd)

The school was instructed to either secure a legislative franchise from Congress or seek government authority to operate as an international school following the requirements provided under the Rules and Regulations Governing Private Schools in Basic Education of DepEd Department Order Number 88, series of 2010.

This was the DepEd’s ruling in relation to the 2015 administrative complaint filed by Trixie Madamba after her son Liam, a BSM high school student, died by suicide after being traumatized by a punishment imposed by his British teacher. The family has two more pending criminal complaints against the school.

In May 2018, the Senate approved the bill declaring BSM as an international education institution, while the House of Representatives gave its nod to the measure in November last yer. – with reports from Pia Ranada/Rappler.com