Here are key facts about the cyber libel case that businessman Wilfredo Keng filed against Rappler

Published 8:56 PM, February 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler faces a cyber libel complaint filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng, stemming from an investigative report published in May 2012.

Keng filed his complaint in October 2017, more than 5 years after Rappler's story was published. For libel, cases should be filed within one year.

Rappler merely corrected a typographical error in the story in February 2014. No substantial changes were made.

In addition, the Anti-Cybercrime Act was signed into law only in September 2012, months after the story was published. Laws are not retroactive. – Rappler.com

