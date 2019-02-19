WATCH: Rappler's cyber libel case in a nutshell
MANILA, Philippines – Rappler faces a cyber libel complaint filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng, stemming from an investigative report published in May 2012.
Keng filed his complaint in October 2017, more than 5 years after Rappler's story was published. For libel, cases should be filed within one year.
Rappler merely corrected a typographical error in the story in February 2014. No substantial changes were made.
In addition, the Anti-Cybercrime Act was signed into law only in September 2012, months after the story was published. Laws are not retroactive. – Rappler.com
