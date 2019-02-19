Kenneth Hendricks, the controversial priest who allegedly molested over 50 people in Biliran, is turned over by the immigration bureau to the police

Published 3:58 PM, February 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Father Kenneth Hendricks, the American Catholic priest accused of molesting more than 50 people in the province of Biliran, is now under the custody of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Metro Manila top cop Director Guillermo Eleazar served the warrants of arrest on Hendricks at 11 am on Tuesday, February 19, inside the Bureau of Immigration detention cell in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

Hendricks, 77, was first arrested in December 2018 by virtue of an arrest warrant by United States judge Stephanie Bowman.

The 5 new arrest warrants were issued in the Philippines by Biliran Regional Trial Court Branch 16 Judge Constantino Esber over charges of acts of lasciviousness.

According to the police, more than 50 people have allegedly been molested by Hendricks since he arrived in the Philippines in 1968. He was ordained as a Franciscan priest and worked in Biliran in a village chapel in the town of Naval.

He is now detained by the National Capital Region Police Office’s Special Operations Unit. – Rappler.com