Light Rail Transit Line 1 will continue to implement the ban

Published 12:53 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) and Light Rail Trainsit Line 2 (LRT2) on Wednesday, February 20, announced that they have lifted their ban on liquids.

MRT3 said in a statement that the ban has been lifted for liquids more than 100 milliliters (ml), but passengers who bring them on trains will have to test them in front of security personnel.

"[K]inakailangan po muna itong i-test (inumin kung tubig, i-spray kung pabango, ipahid sa kamay kung lotion o rubbing alcohol, atbp) sa harap ng aming security personnel para sa beripikasyon," the train's management said.

(It will still have to be tested [by drinking if it's water, by spraying if perfume, by applying on the hands if lotion or rubbing alcoho] in front of our security personel for verification.)

MRT3 management also reminded the public to claim their confiscated items by showing an ID to the station manager. It said it will dispose items not claimed after 14 days.

In tweet replies, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA), operator of LRT2, said that it is "temporarily lifting the ban" while waiting for the implementing rules and regulations from the Office of Transportation Security.

Meanwhile, LRT1 said in a tweet posted 5 am on Wednesday that it will contnue to implement the ban.

The police and the military have been on heightened alert following the bombing of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu, on January 27. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the twin blasts. (READ: What we know so far: Jolo Cathedral bombing)

The incident prompted the railway management to ban liquids, as some materials for bombs are in liquid form. – Rappler.com