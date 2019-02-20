BFP Mandaluyong says totally damaged in the blaze at the high-end auto repair shop were a Mustang, Porsche, Subaru, and the Toyota Sequoia of Senator JV Ejercito

Published 4:40 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Firefighters estimated at P10 million the damage caused by the fire that razed an auto repair shop for luxury vehicles in Wack Wack, Mandaluyong City Monday, February 18.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Mandaluyong said Tuesday, February 19, that among those damaged by the blaze at Auto Plus shop along St Francis Street in Barangay Wack Wack, Mandaluyong, were 4 high-end vehicles.

These were a Mustang, Porsche, Subaru, and the Toyota Sequoia owned Senator JV Ejercito. Also razed were two closed vans by the owners of the shop and Ejercito's Ford Everest.

The fire which briefly snarled traffic along EDSA started at 11:32 a.m., and was put out at 12:38 p.m.

According to Mandaluyong BFP, the registered owner of the establishment was the Prestige Auto Sports Center Corporation, owned by the “Go family.”

The report of BFP Mandaluyong arson investigators said that the fire started in the stockroom of the repair shop, located between the showroom and the work area.

Initially, employees thought that the smoke they smelled came from the vehicles being repaired. Only when the fire alarm sounded, did the employees realized that the smoke was caused by a fire.

BFP Mandaluyong said no one was harmed as the employees of the shop were all able to escape. The cause of fire still being determined. – Rappler.com