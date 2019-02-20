Police investigating the killing of Jose Luis Yulo along EDSA say the businessman has several cases of violation of the Anti-Bouncing Check Law

Published 3:35 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jose Luis Yulo, the businessman who was recently shot and killed along EDSA, was facing several cases of violation of the Anti-Bouncing Check Law in various courts, the Mandaluyong police said Tuesday, February

Yulo was travelling along EDSA Reliance in a van when gunned down Sunday afternoon, February 17, by still unknown assailants riding a motorcycle. The driver of the van, Allan Nomer Santos, was also killed, while another passenger, Esmeralda Ignacio, was injured.

Yulo, 62, gained prominence when his name was dragged into the “Boracay Mansion" controversy during the time of then president now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada. The so-called Boracay Mansion, a house in New Manila, Quezon City, was among several mansions exposed in the impeachment probe against Estrada. The ousted president reportedly rented the Boracay Mansion from Yulo, who earlier bought the property from the Madrigal family.

Yulo was also the former housing adviser during the Estrada administration.

Senior Superintendent Moises Villaceran Jr.,Mandaluyong police chief, said: “We’ve learned that there are 14 cases of violation Batas Pambansa No. 22 also known as the Anti-Bouncing Check Law filed against Yulo.”

But, he said that the names of the complainants were not disclosed on the certification they received.

“We are still coordinating with courts to get the names of the complainants,” said Villaceran.

The police chief also said that a court documents showed that Yulo filed cases of grave threats against an “unidentified individual” before the Makati Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 67.

He said that they would look into it and get the name of the accused.

Police probers said Yulo was carrying caliber a .38 revolver when the shooting happened. However, he was unable to use it. – Rappler.com