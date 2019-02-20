The DNA test was conducted by the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory

Published 5:16 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The remains of two unidentified civilians recovered from the Jolo Cathedral bombing site belonged to a male and a female, the Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed.

According to the report obtained by Rappler on Wednesday, February 20, "DNA testing results showed that 4 leg bone specimens belong to two unidentified persons, a male and a female."

The report was prepared by the PNP Crime Laboratory.

Police hoped that the report would bolster their claim that the Jolo bombing was the work of a couple who detonated one improvised explosive device (IED) inside the church and another at the entrance on January 27.

President Rodrigo Duterte had also suspected as much, announcing in a media interview on January 29 that a husband-and-wife team was behind the bombing.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said the DNA test might also reveal the nationalities of the two unidentified fatalities. Lorenzana had said that the information he received was that the alleged suicide bombers were Yemeni.

The twin blasts left over 20 people dead and many others injured. The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the explosions.

More to follow. – Rappler.com