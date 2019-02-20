'Peter Lim, if I were you, I would commit suicide. Never ever surrender to me alive,' says President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 6:33 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Missing businessman and alleged Visayas drug lord Peter Lim is better off “committing suicide” than surrendering himself to Philippine authorities, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday, February 20.

“Peter Lim, if I were you, I would commit suicide. Never ever surrender to me alive. You commit suicide,” Duterte said, after signing the universal health care law.

Cebuano-Chinese Lim has been wanted by the Philippine government as early as August 2018, when he was ordered arrested by a Makati court after finding probable cause to hold him and a co-accused for the trial of drug charges. The same court released the hold departure order against Lim.

Cops, however, failed to find Lim in Cebu homes, triggering a manhunt. – Rappler.com