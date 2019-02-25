The cases begin after January 2018, barely 6 months after President Duterte falsely claims in his July 2017 SONA that Rappler is 'fully owned by Americans'

Published 8:18 PM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The arrest of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa over charges of cyber libel is the 6th ongoing criminal court case against her and the company. But it is the 11th overall if one includes administrative proceedings and complaints that are pending at the office of the prosecutor against Rappler Holdings Corporation, Rappler Inc, Ressa, the members of the board of directors of Rappler Inc, and one of its reporters.

Here's a list of cases filed against Rappler that started in January 2018, barely 6 months after President Rodrigo Duterte falsely claimed in his July 2017 State of the Nation Address that Rappler is "fully owned by Americans."

The string of cases against Rappler and Ressa started with the revocation of Rappler's license to operate through an order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 11, 2018. We tackle each case below:

1. SEC vs Rappler at the Court of Appeals

This is the mother case where Rappler asked the Court of Appeals (CA) to invalidate the SEC's revocation order. The CA on July 26, 2018 denied Rappler's plea to reverse the commission's order. But it also remanded the case to the SEC for review.

While the court said that a clause in the Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDR) issued by Rappler Holdings to one investor "would appear tantamount to some foreign control," it stressed that the revocation of Rappler's certificate of registration as a penalty should have been the "last resort." (READ: What you should know about the Court of Appeals' decision on Rappler)

The CA noted that the parties to the PDRs appeared to have acted in good faith and that the clause in question was "never exercised." The court told the SEC that the donation of the PDRs to Rappler's Filipino managers seems to have permanently removed the alleged "negative foreign control" which the SEC found objectionable.

Thus, the CA directed the SEC to review the revocation order and evaluate it given the donation of the PDRs to Rappler's Filipino managers.

Status as of February 22, 2019. The SEC has yet to announce the results of its review. In its partial motion for reconsideration filed with the CA on August 17, 2018, Rappler asked the court to declare that the PDRs did not amount to any semblance of foreign control.

2-5. Tax cases against Maria Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corporation at tax court

There are 4 counts of tax violations against Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corporation at the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA). These were pursued by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on the theory that the PDRs that the SEC had questioned generated taxable income that Rappler Holdings Corporation did not declare. The Department of Justice (DOJ) approved the charges.

The 3 counts are for violation of Section 255 of the Tax Code or failure to supply correct information in the Income Tax Return (ITR) for 2015, and Value Added Tax (VAT) returns for the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2015, and the 4th count is for tax evasion.

Ahead of any warrant against her, Ressa on December 11, 2018 was allowed to post bail for P204,000 for the 4 counts.

Status as of February 22, 2019: The CTA denied on February 7, 2019 the motion of Rappler Holdings Corporation to quash the case. It scheduled a pre-trial on March 13.

6. Tax case against Maria Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corporation at Pasig court

The 5th count of tax violation was part of the set that the DOJ approved for charging, but it was filed by the prosecutors at the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC). The DOJ argued that because the 5th count – related to the VAT return for the 2nd quarter of 2015 – amounted to P294,258.58, it does not meet the minimum amount required for CTA cases.

A provision in the CTA’s law says that the tax court must have original jurisdiction over all cases under the tax code “provided however that..the principal amount of tax involved exclusive of charges and penalties claimed is one million pesos or more.”

Pasig RTC Branch 265 was the first court to issue an arrest warrant against Ressa. She posted bail amounting to P60,000 on December 3, 2018.

Status as of February 22, 2019. The Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 265 is yet to resolve Ressa's and Rappler Holdings Corporation's motion to quash the case.

7. Cyber libel at Manila court

Ressa, Rappler, and former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr are charged with cyber libel at the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46. Ressa was arrested on February 13 and was only allowed to post bail for P100,000 the following day. Santos posted the same amount on February 15.

The DOJ approved the charges even though the article in question was published in May 2012, or 4 months before the Cybercrime Prevention Act was enacted into law. The article written by Santos said that the late former chief justice Renato Corona was using certain SUVs, one of which was traced to businessman Wilfredo Keng, the complainant. Ressa had no editorial involvement in the story.

Keng filed the complaint only in October 2017. This complaint was dismissed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in February 2018 due to the lapse of the one-year prescriptive period for libel, only for it to be revived in March of the same year. (WATCH: Rappler's cyber libel case in a nutshell)

In their complaint with the DOJ, the NBI included, aside from Ressa and Santos, members of Rappler Inc's Board of Directors (Manuel Ayala, Nico Jose Nolledo, Glenda Gloria, James Bitanga, Felicia Atienza, James Velasquez) as well as its corporate secretary, Jose Maria Hofileña.

The DOJ eventually decided to bring to court only Ressa and Santos. DOJ prosecutors said that due to the multiple publication rule, typographical edits made in 2014 put the article under the coverage of the law. The DOJ also said that the prescriptive period for cyber libel is 12 years and not one year.

Status as of February 21, 2019: Rappler plans to file a motion to quash. The Manila RTC Branch 46 has scheduled arraignments for both Ressa and Santos on March 1.

8. Alleged violation of the Anti-Dummy Law

This case stemmed from the issuance of PDRs by Rappler Holdings Corporation. Before he resigned, former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ordered the NBI to investigate Rappler for any possible violation of "other laws." On the basis of this order, the NBI conducted an investigation and found that Rappler purportedly violated the nationality requirement on mass media. Based on this finding, the NBI filed a criminal complaint with the Pasig prosecutor.

The complaint is filed against Rappler Inc, Ressa, and its board directors – Manuel Ayala, Nico Jose Nolledo, Glenda Gloria, James Bitanga, Felicia Atienza, James Velasquez – as well as then-corporate secretary, Jose Maria Hofileña.

Status as of February 22, 2019: It's pending before the Pasig City Prosecutor's Office.

9. BIR administrative proceedings

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is determining whether Rappler should be assessed for tax deficiencies, following allegations in the criminal cases filed at the CTA and Pasig RTC.

Status as of February 22, 2019: It's pending at the BIR.

10. Libel complaint vs Ressa and reporter Rambo Talabong

Former interior undersecretary, now agrarian secretary, John Castriciones filed a libel complaint with the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office against reporter Rambo Talabong over a series of reports on conflicts among officials and employees at the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in 2017.

Castriciones also filed a libel complaint against Ressa, who, again, did not have editorial involvement in Talabong's reports.

Status as of February 22, 2019: The complaint is pending before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Ressa and Rappler have said these cases constitute a clear pattern of harassment against independent media and are meant to intimidate the organization. – Rappler.com

More on Rappler's cyber libel case: