The Filipino tourists, all call center employees, 'were sentenced to 5-month imprisonment,' says the Department of Foreign Affairs

Published 8:16 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Three Filipino tourists were sentenced to months of imprisonment in Hong Kong for using forged documents to open bank accounts there, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday, February 20.

The Filipinos, all call center employees, "were sentenced to 5-month imprisonment on February 18 after their 'free Hong Kong tour' turned out to be a scam to open bank accounts using forged documents," according to a DFA statement at 7:50 pm on Wednesday.

Philippine Consul General to Hong Kong Antonio Morales said the 3 Filipinos, however, "are expected to be released in March after serving a reduced sentence for pleading guilty to two counts of 'using a false instrument' before the Eastern Magistrates' Courts."

"The 3 went to Hong Kong in October and, using forged documents, opened bank accounts at the Bank of China and Standard Chartered Bank, which authorities suspect will be used for money laundering. Despite successfully opening an account, bank officials became suspicious and they were arrested when they returned to the Bank of China on October 12," said the DFA.

Morales said the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong "has been providing in-kind support and legal advice to the 3 Filipinos, including jail visits to ascertain their condition." – Rappler.com