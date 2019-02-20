The dead include 4 Philex Mines foresters and one resident

Published 9:50 PM, February 20, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The bodies of 5 men were recovered after a huge forest fire engulfed Eastern Saddle in Ampucao, Itogon, Benguet before noon Wednesday, February 20.

The bodies were all brought to the Philex Mines Sto. Nino Hospital.

According to Acting Benguet Provincial Fire Marshall Nestor Gorio, 4 of the dead are Philex Mines foresters, identified as Dante Molina, Daniel Sugiyem, Dexter Labasan, and Noel Guiniguin. A resident, Leon Mocate, also perished in the fire.

Gorio said that the fire started at Eastern Sal-angan at about 1:30 pm Wednesday and engulfed about 6 hectares. The fire was stopped at 6 pm.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said the fire also affected power in Benguet after it hit its facility in Sal-angan, Ampucao. Power was restored after 6 pm. – Rappler.com