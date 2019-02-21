Makati City tells the public to expect traffic buildup beginning 4 pm on Thursday, February 21

Published 10:19 AM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Makati City government has issued an advisory to motorists and the riding public of possible traffic buildup in its Central Business District on Thursday, February 21, due to the grand motorcade and ticker tape parade for Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Gray's scheduled hour-long parade in Makati was set to start at 4 pm on Thursday.

The motorcade will come from Manila and enter Makati at the corner of Taft Avenue and Senator Gil Puyat Avenue. Gray's motorcade will then turn right at Ayala Avenue to proceed to the Central Business District bound for EDSA.

The parade will end at Glorietta/EDSA.

According to the Makati Public Safety Department, all affected eastbound vehicles at Senator Gil Puyat Avenue heading towards Ayala Avenue can make a right turn to Washington St, left turn to Dela Rosa St, pass through Pasong Tamo Avenue, right turn to Amorsolo St, left turn to V.A. Rufino St, then right turn to Dela Rosa St, towards Makati Avenue or Mandaluyong City.

Intersections will be on a stop-and-go mode. Makati traffic enforcers will be deployed in these areas. – Rappler.com