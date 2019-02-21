The Department of Transportation agrees to a one-week postponement of the closure of the Tandang Sora flyover and intersection to 'strengthen public awareness and to manage traffic situation in the area'

Published 11:32 AM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has agreed to postpone the scheduled closure of the Tandang Sora flyover and intersection to March 1, or a week later than the original date.

In a statement on Thursday, February 21, DOTr said that it "accedes" to the request of the Quezon City Council which had asked for a one-week postponement of the closure.

The planned two-year closure, originally set to begin at 11 pm on Saturday, February 23, is for the construction of the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT7) Tandang Sora Station. With the DOTr statement, the closure would start at 11 pm on March 1.

"While we want the construction of the MRT7 to proceed as fast as possible, the DOTr also understands that major adjustments have to be made by residents, commuters, and motorists who will be affected by the said closure." the DOTr said.

The Quezon City Council had asked transportation and traffic officials to postpone the closure to March 1, to give local officials more time to inform their constituents about it.

DOTr agreed with the reason for the postponement. "We take this postponement as a period to strengthen public awareness and cooperation for the project, as this would give individuals and agencies ample time to prepare and manage the traffic situation in the area," it said.

Ramon Ang-led San Miguel Corporation agreed to the postponement too, DOTr said.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Jojo Garcia said that he "recommends" to push back the closure as well, to be able to clear more roads for motorists to use.

The 23-kilometer MRT7, which will run from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan, will have 14 train stations. Travel end-to-end is estimated at around 30 minutes.

The DOTr targets the planned MRT7 Tandang Sora Station, along with North Avenue and Mindanao Avenue Stations, to be completed first to allow partial operations.

The MRT7 will be connected to the existing MRT Line 3 and Light Rail Transit Line 1 via a common station along EDSA. – Rappler.com