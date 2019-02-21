Solo mothers get an additional 15 days of paid leaves, according to the Expanded Maternity Leave Act signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on February 20

Published 12:27 PM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law an act that gives working mothers 105 days or 3 months of paid leaves.

Former aide Bong Go announced this in a message to reporters on Thursday, February 21. Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed this, saying the law was signed by Duterte on Wednesday, February 20.

A copy of the law, called the Expanded Maternity Leave Act, has not yet been made public.

The new measure requires that new mothers be given 105 days or 3 months of paid maternity leaves, both in the government offices and private companies.

This can be extended to 30 days of leave without pay.

As for fathers, a total of 7 out of the 105 days of leave may be transferred to them. This would expand fathers' paid paternity leave to 14 days.

Solo working mothers would also get an additional 15 days of leaves under the law for a total of 120 days of paid maternity leaves. – Rappler.com