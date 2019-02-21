There is one problem: The shooting could not be seen

Published 2:58 PM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Eastern Police District (EPD) has released the CCTV clips showing scenes before and after the EDSA shooting that killed businessman Jose Luis Yulo and his driver Allan Santos on February 17.

In a press conference on Thursday, February 21, EPD chief Chief Superintendent Bernabe Balba, police said that the clips alone are a “lead” to solving the killing along the major thoroughfare.

The first clip, obtained from a Shell gasoline station along EDSA southbound, flashed Yulo’s white van parking in front of the station’s convenience store at around 2:30 pm. A man wearing a blue shirt and carrying a red messenger bag stepped out of the passenger seat beside the driver and slid the door open at the right side of the van.

From there, Yulo, wearing a white shirt, stepped out and walked to the left of the store. After a minute, he walked to the store’s other side.

“Our people got information that on the first side was the women’s bathroom and the other was for men. It seems like he went to the bathroom,” Balba said.

After a minute, Yulo came back to the van, his companion opening then closing the door for him. Yulo entered the van and they took off without his companion. Cops cleared the companion of involvement from the attack, saying that he was really just a companion of Yulo.

The next CCTV clip captured EDSA southbound in front of the VRP Hospital crowded with cars at around 3:05 pm. Seconds before 3:06 pm, Yulo’s van appeared, then 5 seconds later, it abruptly stopped.

The clip, Balba said, shows just a few seconds after the shooters fired at Yulo's van. The problem: The shooters could not be seen.

EPD chief Balba explained that while the clips were not telling, it could lead to possible sources. Balba said there could be possible witnesses based on cars who were nearby when the shooting occurred.

“We will persistently follow them through these CCTV, and we are waiting for good information to come out here to give some lead to us,” Balba said.

So far, Balba said, they still have no person of interest in the killing. Balba said they have not spoken with Yulo’s family, choosing to delay the investigation to allow them to grieve.

Balba said Esmeralda Ignacio, the lone survivor of the shooting, could speak to the cops an extensive interview yet as her philtrum—the skin between the upper lip and the nose—was grazed by a bullet.

Balba said the police and the public need “vigilance and patience” for the case to be solved. EPD cops are currently gathering more CCTV clips that may lead to witnesses and even identification of the culprits. – Rappler.com