Published 3:59 PM, February 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - The recently-signed Expanded Maternity Leave Act or Republic Act (RA) No 11210, which gives mothers 105 days or 3 months of maternal leave, also entitles fathers to 14 days of paid leave. (READ: Duterte signs law giving mothers 3 months of paid leave)

Article II, Section 6, of the new law allows any female worker who will avail of maternity leave to transfer up to 7 of her 105 days of paid leave to the child’s father, whether they are married or not.

In effect, this measure increases the number of paternity leave to 14 days from the existing 7 days fathers can claim through the Paternity Leave Act of 1996 or RA 8187.

The days may alternatively be transferred to a fourth degree relative in the absence of the child’s father.

Signed on Wednesday, February 20, the law has been celebrated as a victory for women and their families. Senator Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate committee on women, pushed for the passage of the measure.

“Tunay itong tagumpay ng mga manggagawa at kababaihang Pilipino,” she said.

(This is a genuine victory for Filipino workers and women). - Rappler.com