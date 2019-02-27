Malacañang releases the appointment papers of 76 Bangsamoro Transition Authority members

Published 1:23 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang finally released the appointment papers of 76 Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) members on Wednesday, February 27, or 5 days after they took their oath of office.

A total of 77 appointment papers were released on Wednesday, including the appointment paper of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) chairman Murad Ebrahim as Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister.

Here is the list of BTA members with appointment papers:

Murad Ebrahim Ghazali Jaafar Ali Solaiman Mohagher Iqbal Abdulraof Macacua Ibrahim Ali Haron Abas Mohammad Zainoden Bato Said Salendab Mohammad Yacob Malik Mantawil Ali Salik Abdulwahab Pak Said Shiek Ubaida Pacasem Hussein Muñoz Abdullah Gayak Eduard Guerra Aida Silongan Abdul Dataya Sr Raissa Jajurie Tucao Mastura Mibpantao Midtimbang Al-Syed Sali Saffrullah Dipatuan Abdullah Ahang Maleiha Candao Narciso Ekey Bainon Karon Basit Sarip Abbas Suwaib Oranon Akmad Abas Abdullah Macapaar (Commander Bravo) Faiz Alauddin Hadji Abdulazis Mohammad Esmael Marjanie Macasalong Lanang Ali Jr Ali Pangalian Balindong Zesar Hajaj Alil Melanio Ulama Muslima Abubakar Asmawil Muslimin Jakilan Sahie Sappayani Udjah Adzfar Hailid Usman Omar Yasser Sema Romeo Sema Punduma Batinting Sani Abdul Raji Sahrin Hatimil Hassan Zul Qarneyn Abas Musa Diamla Rasul Ismael Sitti Shahara Mastura Amilbahar Mawallil Eddie Mapag Alih Khadafeh Mangudadatu Jamel Macaraya Modayao Sacar Abraham Burahan Edrieza Nasser Rimbang Paisalin Tago Nabila Pangandaman Laisa Alamia Suharto Ambolodto Susana Anayatin Maisara Dandamun-Latiph Mussolini Lidasan Don Mustapha Loong Jose Iribani Lorena Abdulmuhmin Mujahid Romeo Saliga Alzad Sattar Nabil Tan Hamid Aminoddin Datu Barra Anna Tarhata Basman Baintan Adil Ampatuan

President Rodrigo Duterte still has to name 4 more people in order to complete the BTA which must have 80 members.

The names in the list of 76 are mostly nominees of the MILF, something expected given that the Bangsamoro Organic Law states that the MILF will lead the BTA or will have a majority of its seats.

However, Naguib Sinarimbo, a lawyer who was tapped to be part of Murad's Cabinet as head the Ministry of Local Government, has not yet been officially appointed.

Other BTA members were nominees of another Muslim group, the Moro National Liberation Front. However, these are the nominees of just one of its factions, the one led by Yusop Jikiri. The rest were chosen by the Philippine government.

The BTA is the body that will serve as the BARMM's government from 2019 to the 2022 elections.

Duterte led the oath-taking of the BTA members in a special ceremony in Malacañang on Friday, February 22.

Commander Bravo tapped for BTA

Among the more colorful characters now in the BTA is Abdullah Macapaar, also known as Commander Bravo.

Macapaar was commander of the MILF's base in Lanao del Norte, where Bangsamoro advocates failed to win 6 towns for the BARMM.

Duterte sounded fully supportive of Macapaar's inclusion into the BTA, saying he "took the brunt" of the violence in Mindanao.

"He is a revolutionary. We are talking here of ending a revolution. So you should talk to a revolutionary or a warrior of that war," Duterte told reporters after the oath-taking ceremony.

Last-minute changes

Duterte also admitted that he was late for the ceremony because of last-minute changes in the list of BTA appointees.

"Kaya ako late, may hinabol sila, may in-exchange (That's why I was late. They had to rush in some names, to be exchanged)," he told reporters.

The gathering was scheduled to take place at 3 pm but Duterte arrived around 5:30 pm.

BTA's powers, tasks

The BTA will have the wider powers promised in the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) for the new autonomous region.

These powers include the administration of its own justice system, fund-raising, alteration of boundaries of municipalities and barangays, and development of culture and education.

But the BTA's immediate concern is craftng a transition plan. Under the BOL, within 60 days after the BTA is formed, the chief minister needs to submit a transition or phaseout plan which the BTA will approve as a body.

The proposal must include an organizational plan and implementation schedule.

The BTA will also need to craft priority laws such as administrative, local government, and electoral codes.

The 25 incumbent officials of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are automatically BTA members. They will serve in the BTA until June 30, 2019, so until then, he BTA will number 105 members. However, ARMM governor Mujiv Hataman declined his seat in the BTA as he is running for Basilan congressman. – Rappler.com