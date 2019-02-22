'These inappropriate acts are inimical to the welfare and moral of the children visiting the park, hence, it must be regulated,' says Councilor Joel Alangsab

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Right after Valentine's Day, the Baguio City council decided to go for love – but only privately.

Earlier this week, the council proposed a no-romance zone at Burnham's Children's Park. The ordinance filed by Councilor Joel Alangsab that prohibits kissing, petting, necking, and lying down together within the premises of Burnham's Children's Park was passed on first reading.

"The Children's Park is a fun-filled area for kids and a favorite family destination within the famous Burnham Park. A place where families have a great time to bond with relatives and friends," Alangsab said.

He said the place has become a dating site even in the morning.

"These inappropriate acts are inimical to the welfare and moral of the children visiting the park, hence, it must be regulated," he added.

Under the proposed ordinance, any person found to have violated the pertinent provisions of the measure will be fined the amount of P500 for the first offense, P1,000 for the second offense and P2,000 for the third offense. If violators are unable to pay the fines imposed on them, they may opt to render 8 hours of community service within the park.

The ordinance also tasks the City Environment and Parks Management Office to strictly enforce the pertinent provisions of the measure.

'Honeymooner's haven'

Also passed on first reading is Councilor Leandro Yangot's "Honeymooner's haven" ordinance.

"This title can be attributed to its natural cool climate where air-conditioning is 24 hours a day and the air in the locality is filled with the fresh scent of pine. This is further enhanced by the beautiful hotels and gardens perfect for a dream wedding at reasonable and minimum cost," Yangot said.

"It is but appropriate and fitting to formally declare Baguio City as Honeymooner's haven, as well as support its establishment as the wedding destination of the North," he added.

Under the proposed ordinance, all hotels are urged to prepare a "Honeymooner's Wedding Package" for couples who want to hold their wedding in the city and avail of hotel facilities and/or services.

Hotel owners and operators who will support this program will receive a 10% exemption from payment of business taxes of the gross sales/receipts for each honeymoon package hosted.

The Office of the City Treasurer, in coordination with the Baguio Tourism Council, will be tasked to monitor and formulate the guidelines necessary for the successful implementation of the ordinance, when passed. – Rappler.com