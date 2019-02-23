Alfonso Donaire IV is the third councilor of San Fernando, Cebu, to be killed by unidentified gunmen since March 2018

Published 10:52 PM, February 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A Cebu town councilor was shot dead in Ramon Magsaysay town in Zamboanga del Sur on Saturday, February 23.

Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Licup, Police Regional Office 9 director, said that Councilor Alfonso Donaire IV of San Fernando, Cebu, was "gunned down" by motorcycle-riding men in Purok 2, Poblacion, Ramon Magsaysay town, at 6:30 am on Saturday.

Donaire, who chaired the San Fernando Council’s committee on public order and safety, had been linked to illegal drugs but he had denied the allegation.

Donaire was killed a month after fellow councilor Reneboy Dacalos was gunned down in Barangay South Poblacion in San Fernando. Also in January, San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya survived an ambushed in Talisay, Cebu, but her husband, Barangay Chairman Ricardo Reluya Jr, died on the spot.

In March 2018, San Fernando Councilor Alexander Alicaway was killed by unidentified gunmen.

In 2017, Donaire was among the 3 San Fernando councilors arrested with barangay captain Johnny Arriesgado, in a raid that yielded unlicensed firearms and a couple of packs of suspected shabu.

Arriesgado a former councilor, was shot dead in Cebu last month. – Rappler.com