Published 10:15 AM, February 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Barely a week after several hauls of cocaine, fishermen found 34 more bricks believed to contain the recreational drug, drifting ashore in the province of Surigao del Sur early Sunday morning, February 24.

Wrapped in packaging tape, the 34 bricks were spotted bound together floating off the shore of Purok Santan, Barangay Bungtod in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, by two fishermen.

Upon examination, cops noticed that the bricks looked similar to cocaine packs recovered from other shores in the eastern seaboard of the Philippines: wrapped in packaging tape and labeled with a dollar sign. (READ: A week's haul: P472.6-M cocaine bricks found on Philippine shores)

Caraga cops repeated their call to civilians, especially fishermen, to contact authorities immediately if they see any suspicious bricks floating in seawaters or landing ashore.

People who would hand in drug bricks would be rewarded with a sack of rice per pack.

The substances found on Sunday are still up for laboratory tests. If confirmed to be cocaine, the bricks would have an estimated value of P230 million. – Rappler.com