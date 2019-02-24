Vice President Leni Robredo says Filipinos must break the misconception that the EDSA Revolution is just all about the 'dilawans'

Published 12:30 PM, February 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo called on Filipinos to disregard politics and to remember the 1986 EDSA Revolution as the victory of all those who joined forces to topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

"Sana ma-break lang iyong misconception na iyong EDSA ay mga 'dilawan....' Hindi ito defined by isang kulay, hindi siya defined by any group, hindi siya defined by pulitika. Kasi nangyari lang naman ang EDSA dahil nagkaisa iyong mga Pilipino," said Robredo, referring to the color of the opposition Liberal Party, which she chairs.

(I hope we break the misconception that EDSA is just all about the dilawans. It's not defined by one color, it's not defined by any group, it's not defined by politics. The EDSA Revolution only happened because Filipinos became united.)

"Kapag ganito iyong pagtingin natin (linking to politics), insulto ito sa napakaraming mga Pilipino na wala namang political affiliations noong 1986.... Ito, talagang pag-alala sa lahat nang Pilipinong nagsakripisyo,"added the Vice President.

(If we view the EDSA Revolution that way, it would be an insult to so many Filipinos who didn't have any political affiliations in 1986.... This is really a commemoration of all Filipinos who made sacrifices.)

Robredo was speaking to reporters in her hometown of Naga City on Saturday, February 23, where she led rites to mark the 33rd anniversary of the EDSA Revolution.

The Vice President also said People Power in 1986 should remind everyone that "power truly resides in ordinary Filipinos uniting for the common good."

"Kahit gaano ka-imposible iyong tinitingnan na task, iyong pinaka-lesson sa atin ng EDSA, basta magkaisa iyong mga Pilipino, iyong imposible puwedeng puwedeng maging posible," Robredo said.

(No matter how impossible the task is, the main lesson from EDSA is that if Filipinos unite, the impossible can certainly become possible.)

The EDSA Revolution was a series of protests from February 22 to 25, 1986. It ended Marcos' 21-year rule, which was marred by killings, torture, corruption, and media oppression.

More than 3 decades after the EDSA Revolution, Marcos' son and namesake Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr is locked in an electoral protest with Robredo over the results of the 2016 vice presidential race.

One of Marcos' daughters, Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos, is running for senator in the May 2019 polls. (READ: Opposition tells Imee Marcos: Move on? You're remorseless) – Rappler.com