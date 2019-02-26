President Rodrigo Duterte has been floating accusations against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV's parents since September 2018, when he attempted to enforce a proclamation revoking the lawmaker's amnesty

Published 11:05 PM, February 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte said government authorities would one day "subpoena" Senator Antonio Trillanes IV's 84-year-old mother for her supposed suspicious dealings with the Philippine Navy as a supplier.

"Sumobra ka. We will initiate an investigation kagaya mo and I will subpoena your mother sa ayaw mo at sa hindi," Duterte said on Tuesday, February 26.

(You went overboard. We will initiate an investigation like you and I will subpoena your mother whether you like it or not.)

"Baka sabihin mo walang power (Maybe you will say we have no power). There is. We also have the contempt power but we have to go to court," the President added.

Duterte was speaking at the general assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines.

The President had first floated his accusations against Trillanes' mother, Estelita, back in September 2018, at the height of public outrage over his attempt to revoke Trillanes' amnesty and put the senator behind bars through a proclamation.

Trillanes had told Duterte to keep his mother out of their fight, saying she is suffering from Advanced Parkinson's Disease. Trillanes' father passed away in 1998.

Duterte had said before that he was investigating Trillanes' parents.

"We are investigating 'yung mga deals sa panahon ng tatay pati nanay niya. You can be very sure na lalabas lahat 'yan," the President said back in November 2018.

(We are investigating the deals during the time of his father and mother. You can be very sure it will all come out.)

Duterte has so far failed to jail Trillanes after issuing his Proclamation No. 572. – Rappler.com