Published 12:03 PM, February 27, 2019

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Senatorial candidate Mar Roxas on Wednesday, February 27, shared the joys of being a father to his newborn twins Pepe and Pilar on the sidelines of his campaign at the Mabalacat Public Market.

“Napakasarap talaga at ‘di talaga mabura sa labi ko ‘yung ngiti dahil parati nasa isip ko si Pepe at si Pilar (It feels so good, and I can't stop smiling because Pepe and Pilar are always on my mind),” Roxas told reporters in response to questions about his twins, after he went around the market to greet vendors and consumers.

Asked how he managed his time between the campaign trail and his family, Roxas said he would see them before he left the house and upon his return. He would also have video chats on Facetime with wife broadcaster Korina Sanchez Roxas, who was taking care of the twins, he added.

He said he and Korina make sure their twins, who were conceived through surrogacy, are fed every two hours to ensure their proper development – something they learned while preparing for the arrival of their new family members.

“So nakikita ko nasa schedule ‘yong every two hours, papakainin mo ng two ounces.... Oo, totoo ‘yon, kasi ito ‘yung growing years. Kung mawala sa every two hours ang pakain ng isang sanggol, maantala ang kanyang development. Pati ‘yan, inaaral natin ‘yan,” said Roxas.

(They must be fed two ounces every two hours.... Yes, it's true, because these are their growing years. If you don’t feed a baby every two hours, it would hamper his or her development. We study even things like that.)

On February 21, Korina announced that she and Roxas were parents to twins, a boy and a girl. They quietly traveled abroad to welcome their twins.

Korina is 54 while Roxas is 61. The couple married in 2009.

Roxas has a son from a previous relationship, Paolo, who is turning 26 in September.

Roxas is running for senator under the opposition’s Otso Diretso slate. So far, he has been performing well in pre-election surveys, landing in the so-called winners’ circle currently dominated by reelectionists and former senators. – Rappler.com