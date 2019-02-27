Grab says the simulator would enhance the PNP Highway Patrol Group's road safety and security skills

Published 6:40 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In a bid to enhance road safety, ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines donated a shooting simulator to the highway police.

On Wednesday, February 27, Grab Philippines president Brian Cu, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde, and PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) director Roberto Fajardo led the inauguration of the shooting simulator facility at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

The shooting simulator will equip HPG troops with up-to-date training on enforcing road safety and security.

It will also train the highway cops to have a better grasp of the use of force for threats outside normal shooting ranges.

It will also have a scenario maker where training scenarios can be modified, depending on the current modus operandi of threat groups. (READ: Grab launches 8 new app features)

Grab said the facility can also be used by other PNP units for training.

The facility would help cops prevent robbery, assault, and car theft from happening along Philippine roads, Grab said.

"As we continue to grow and expand our services, there is a need for us to constantly set a high bar for transportation safety standards in the TNVS (transport network vehicle services) industry," Cu said.

The donation is part of the ride-hailing giant's "Safer Everyday commitment," an initiative to bring down preventable incidents such as certain crimes to zero. – Rappler.com