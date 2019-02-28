Engineer Yossef Salomon, 57, is confined at the Veteran’s Hospital in Nueva Vizcaya, some 50 kilometers away from Batad in Banaue, Ifugao

Published 8:00 AM, February 28, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – An Israeli tourist suffered head injuries after falling into a 6-meter high rice paddy in Batad village in Banaue, Ifugao, on Tuesday afternoon, February 26.

Engineer Yossef Salomon, 57, and his group of other tourists were leaving Tappiyah Falls and back to the almost circular Batad Terraces when they met another group of tourists.

According to tour guide Kelly Bumanghat, Salomon gave way to one tourist passing on the narrow terrace wall when he fell, hit a rock, and fell further into the rice paddy below.

Another Israeli tourist administered first aid before bringing Salomon to the Veteran’s Hospital in Nueva Vizcaya, some 50 kilometers away, where he is still confined.

On March 26, 2016, an elderly Israeli tourist died after falling from a riprap in Gohang, Banaue.

Miriam Tau, 79, was taking pictures of the Hiwang Native Village Inn when she fell from the riprap into the paddy one and a half meters below.

A tour operator said Tau was trying to reach a plant perched on the riprap wall.

She was brought to the Good News Hospital in Banaue but she succumbed to head injuries. – Rappler.com