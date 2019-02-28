The victim is a student of Queensford College in Brisbane and is the fifth Filipino to drown overseas this year.

Published 12:52 PM, February 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A 24-year-old Filipino student recently drowned in Australia, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday, February 28, bringing to 5 the number of Filipinos who have drowned overseas this year.

The DFA said the Filipino student, whom the Philippine government did not identify, drowned off Flinders Beach in North Stradbroke Island on Monday, February 25.

The Filipino who drowned was a student of Queensford College in Brisbane.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs extends its deepest sympathy to the family of a Filipino student who drowned in Australia on Monday, February 25," said the DFA in a statement.

The DFA added that its Office of Migrant Workers' Affairs "is in touch with the family of the victim who have requested the Department’s assistance in the repatriation of his remains."

The DFA pointed out that this "is the fifth drowning incident abroad involving Filipinos since the start of the year." It noted the drowning of two Filipinos in separate incidents in New Zealand, and the drowning of a Filipino couple "while on their honeymoon in the Maldives." – Rappler.com