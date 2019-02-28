Former aide Bong Go says President Duterte vetoed the bill out of respect for 'the right of parents who believe in the merits of corporal punishment properly administered'

Published February 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has vetoed a bill that banned parents from subjecting their children to physical punishment and verbal abuse.

This is according to former presidential aide Bong Go, who sent a press release on Thursday, February 28, explaining the Chief Executive's decision.

Go issued the explanation ahead of an official Malacañang statement on the presidential veto. Go appeared to have read Duterte's veto message, which the Palace has not yet made public.

As of posting, the Palace has not released any official confirmation of the veto of the enrolled bill entitled, "An Act Promoting Positive and Nonviolent Discipline, Protecting Children from Physical, Humiliating, or Degrading Acts as a Form of Punishment."

Go said that the President vetoed the bill out of respect for the rights of parents to "properly" administer corporal punishment.

The veto message supposedly says that Duterte is aware of "Western" trends that see all forms of corporal punishment as outdated.

"However, the President said he will resist this trend in favor of a more balanced and nuanced approach, which is both protective of the child but recognizing the right of parents who believe in the merits of corporal punishment properly administered," said Go.

Go, now running for senator, said there are types of corporal punishment that can be "done responsibly" by parents.

What's in the bill? The enrolled bill is the consolidated version of Senate Bill No. 1477 and House Bill No. 8239.

It seeks to protect minors from all forms of physical and mental violence by prohibiting beating, kicking, slapping, lashing on any part of a child’s body, with or without the use of an instrument.

The bill also prohibits non-physical forms of punishment, like verbal abuse or assaults, including intimidation or threat, swearing or cursing, ridiculing or denigrating a child or making him look foolish in front of his peers or the public.

A 2011 survey of Pulse Asia Research, Incorported showed that two in 3 Filipino parents resort to corporal punishment to discipline children 16 years old and below. (READ: Study shows spanking boosts odds of mental illness)

Among the findings of a 2005 Save the Children study is that 85% of children admitted they were punished at home, while 82% said they were hit on different parts of the body. – Rappler.com