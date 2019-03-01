Will he run for president? How can he juggle the duties of being a senator, maintaining his status as a world boxing champ, and managing the campaign of the ruling PDP-Laban?

Published 9:12 AM, March 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Manny Pacquiao leads the campaign of the 5-member slate of PDP-Laban for the May 2019 elections.

In this Rappler Talk interview, Pacquiao said he is endorsing 8 other candidates outside of the party. He is supporting a total of 13, more than the seats up for grabs.



Pacquiao also denied that he dreams to run for president.

As for boxing, the world champion said he is no longer seeking newl milestones as he is just continuing the pursuit of his "passion." – Rappler.com