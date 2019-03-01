Police reports say the suspects were wearing camouflage uniforms when they raided the bunkhouses of the Camia Construction Company

Published 2:30 PM, March 01, 2019

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – Suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) burned heavy equipment used for a road construction in Alcala town in Cagayan Thursday evening, February 28.

In a report, Chief Inspector Renante De Gracia, town police chief, said more or less 30 rebels stormed a construction site in Barangay Pared in Alcala around 9 pm on Thursday.

De Gracia said the rebels were wearing camouflage uniforms.

The armed group reportedly barged into the bunkhouses of the personnel and told them at gunpoint to drop to the ground. As this was happening, other suspects torched the heavy equipment of Camia Construction Company.

"The armed group...[was] led by an unidentified male person," the report said.

After torching the equipment, the group fled to towards Barangay Pussian on foot, police added.

Police said 3 mixer trucks, 1 dump truck, 1 grader truck, and 1 steamroller truck were set on fire.

No employee was hurt in the incident. – Rappler.com