(UPDATED) Five of those killed are students who were on their way home when their public utility van collided with a truck

Published 3:35 PM, March 01, 2019

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines (UPDATED) – Six people, including 5 students, were killed in a road crash in Zamboanguita town in Negros Oriental on Friday morning, March 1, police said.

Senior Police Officer 1 Rosita Mindac, public information officer of Zamboanguita Municipal Police Station, said the victims were on board a Toyota commuter van that collided with a cargo truck in Barangay Mayabon.

Mindac said the driver, Jaypee Sarad, lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery road, causing it to swerve to the opposite lane.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, but some of them didn’t make it.

The DepEd said in a statement that the students, all from Basay National High School, were traveling with 5 other students and their coach.

“The tragic incident claimed the lives of one Grade 7 learner and 4 Grade 11 learners. Five other Grade 11 learners and their coach are currently in the hospital,” DepEd said.

Police identified the fatalities as sisters Cherry Rose and Cherry Ann Kadusale, both 17; Joshua Busmeon, 18; Kevin Aguilar, 14; and Christian Buenconsejo, 17. They were members of MathSayaw team of Basay National High School who just came from a tournament in Cebu City.

Another fatality, a woman, remained unidentified as of posting.

The injured passengers were the classmates of the fatalities: James Bagarinao, 18; Elmar Toquero, 17; Justine Generoso, 18; Willie CJ Chua, 17; Jesse May Cabanal, 18; and their teacher, John Mark Prestin.

The 4 other injured passengers have yet to be identified.

Mindac said the driver of the van was under police custody, as the investigation is ongoing.

The DepEd extended its condolences to the families of the 5 students and said it would provide support to them as well as the survivors following the tragedy.

It said its Region 7 Office and Schools Division Office of Bayawan is giving assistance to the victims and their families.

“Personnel of the said field offices are currently at the hospital to closely monitor the condition of those injured and check any further assistance that can be extended,” DepEd said. – Rappler.com